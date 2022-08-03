Nollywood actress Rita Dominic joined her husband during his niece’s graduation at Babcock University

The popular actress’ hubby shared a lovely picture of them alongside some other people at the graduation

Many of the couple's fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to congratulate them on the achievement

It was a celebration galore for Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike as they joined his niece Ogechi Anosike at her graduation ceremony at Babcock University.

Rita stormed the ceremony alongside her hubby and took to the graduand social media timeline to congratulate her on her new achievement.

Rita Dominic and hubby pose for camera.

Source: Instagram

Fidelis also shared the photos from the event as he, his wife, and others posed for the camera.

Sharing the photos via his Instagram page, he wrote:

“Celebrating our Niece on her graduation. Congratulations my dear @_o.g.e_ we are proud of you!”

See the post below:

Fans celebrate with Rita Dominic and hubby as niece graduates from university

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from fans, see them below:

gloryodum:

"See our beauty ❤️❤️ Ego oyibo."

fyentima:

"Congratulations Omalicha. Greater heights ahead."

rendsfashion91:

"Lovely sir keep carrying your wife alone."

ezeani.amarachi:

"I sight my queen Riri love you always."

Rita Dominic entertains guests at Kate Henshaw's 51st birthday

Nollywood Actress and movie producer Rita Dominic showed off her dancing skills at Kate Henshaw’s 51st birthday party as she entertained the guests with some steps.

The actress, who got married recently in a much-talked-about wedding, was the centre of attention at Kate’s birthday party.

In a video which has gone viral, the actress could be seen dancing alongside some other guests on the stage at the party. She later became the only one on the stage as everyone watched and hailed her for her energy and steps.

The celebrant, Kate, who could not hide her excitement at Rita’s movement, left where she was sitting, brought out her phone and recorded as she shouted in the background.

The other guests who were dancing with her also sat as they watched Rita dance and give them several killer steps.

