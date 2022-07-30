A young Nigerian female musician, Guchi took to her official Instagram page to share a piece of good news with her numerous followers

The Addicted crooner got herself a lovely purple Lexus SUV ride and expressed her excitement about the latest addition

She thanked the people supporting and believing in her; Nigerians have joined her in the celebration and showered her with congratulatory messages

Female rising music star, Guchi is excited to join the exclusive list of Nigerian celebrities who own Lexus SUV rides.

The beautiful young musician shared photos and videos of herself in the new ride as she made the announcement via her Instagram page.

Singer Guchi flaunts her new ride online.

Source: Instagram

Guchi thanked the people who have been supporting and believing in her as she uploaded videos and photos of herself in the new smooth ride.

She also shared the moment she signed off the documents with the car dealer as they successfully completed the transaction.

The singer captioned the post as:

"A gift from me to me! To everyone who keeps supporting and believing in me.. Thank you "

Nigerians reacted to Guchi's post

Social media users across the country trooped to the comments section of Guchi's post and showered her with congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Oganetwork:

"Keep winning my favorite."

Iamkingmassa:

"Congrats girl. Love the new wihip."

Onyiistar:

"Big congrats many more to come."

Newsblenda.com_:

"Congratulations dear, u really worked hard for every penny."

Iamfrankcee:

"You deserve everything good. More blessings."

Theonetruekems:

"If it wasn’t purple I’d have been surprised lol. Congratulations."

Raezywinston:

"Eyyyy!! Congratulations Guchi!! Super excited for you! You’re so talented and you work so hard! Congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng