According to recent statistics by Bloomberg, Nigerian political officeholders are some of the wealthiest politicians in Africa

Some weeks back, the wristwatch of the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, trended online after netizens took notice of it, and it caught our attention too

Governor Uzodinma isn't the only public officeholder with an expensive taste for watches Senator Dino Melaye is another.

In this article Legit.ng takes a close look at some of the country's most popular politicians who own quite a luxurious collection of timepieces

According to World Poverty Clock, Nigeria has the second highest number of impoverished citizens in the world.

However, some of the country's politicians are some of the wealthiest people in the world and live a life of absolute affluence.

Nigerian politicians with impressive wristwatch collection Photo credit: @he_hopeuzodimma/@dinomelaye/@governor_of_yobe_state

Source: Instagram

In this article Legit.ng will take a look at four political officeholders in the country that have shown over time their constant disposition to flaunt their expensive wristwatches:

1. Senator Dino Melaye, Kogi state:

The well-known controversial federal lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, represented Kogi West senatorial district at the national assembly.

He has quite an impressive luxurious wristwatch collection. Ace journalist Dele Momodu once took a tour of his home, where he showcased his interesting timepiece gallery.

2. Governor Hope Uzodinma, Imo state:

The executive governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, is a lover of chronometer and never shies from flaunting his love for a timepiece.

A quick look through the politician's Instagram page focusing on his wrist, you will be left drooling at his impressive watch collections.

Sen Uzodinma's Jacob & Co. Astronomia Sky White Diamond 18 pieces limited edition caught attention a while back.

He wore the timepiece during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari's country home in Daura Katsina.

3. Governor Mai Mala Buni, Yobe state:

The former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, is also a great enthusiast of chronographs and boasts an impressive collection of watches.

4. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state:

The recently chosen Vice presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, is a collector of fine timepieces.

A dash through his social media page also confirms this notion.

