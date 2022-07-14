The wristwatch worn by Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma is generating controversy among Nigerians

The wristwatch which costs more than N328 million is said in a limited edition whose cost can afford much-needed infrastructure in the state

Nigeria is ranked among the most corrupt countries in the world with politicians said to tie proceeds of corruption assets

The wristwatch worn by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has stirred controversy over its expensive nature for a governor whose annual remuneration is not more than N11 million.

The wristwatch, provided by the Jacob & Co. Astronomia Sky White Diamond 18-piece Limited costs a whopping $783,083 with a $57 insured shipping to Nigeria, according to reports by Leadership.

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma

Source: UGC

Enough for world-class facilities

When converted to the current official exchange rate of N420, the wristwatch costs about N328.894.860.

It was seen on the governor during the Eid celebrations when the All Progressives Governors (APC) governors visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, on Monday, June 11, 2022.

According to cost analysis, the wristwatch’s market value is worth more than two of the $200 million world-class hospitals the Nigerian Sovereign Investments Authority (NSIA) is set to build in Abuja this year as part of its plans to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system.

Not Imo State's money

It is not clear how the governor obtained the wristwatch but the governor’s media aide, Oguwike Nwachwuku, told Legit.ng that Uzodimma was not poor before becoming a governor.

When pressed if the governor bought it with his own money, the aide asked that people who wonder how the governor could afford such an expensive wristwatch should approach the Code of Conduct Bureau where he filed his assets before assuming office as governor.

Nwachuku said:

“This governor does not have even a room in Owerri. He does not have a hotel anywhere or a house. The only house he has is in his hometown, Omuma which was torched by political opponents.”

Nigeria is ranked 16th most corrupt country in Africa in a recent report and politicians in the country are believed to tie proceeds of corruption assets to avoid detection.

