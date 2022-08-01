Justin Bieber was previously forced to postpone his planned shows due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

However, the singer has now recovered from the condition and he has finally resumed the tour

His wife Hailey couldn't be prouder of her husband as she shared a video championing her resilience

Hailey Bieber proudly shared a video of her husband Justin Bieber resuming his Justice World Tour on Sunday, July 31.

Justin Bieber resumes world tour after recovering. Photo: Justin Bieber.

Source: UGC

The model, 25, championed Justin's resilience after his recent recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

She wrote:

"One thing I know for certain is you can't keep this guy down."

According to Daily Mail, the Baby singer was shirtless as he rocked the crowd, sporting a pair of shorts and a bucket hat for the event.

The two-time Grammy Award winner thrilled his fans with a rendition of his hit song Holy (ft. Chance The Rapper) from his 2021 album Justice.

The Peaches hitmaker is set to embark on the European part of his seven-leg/130-date tour, with Australian dates scheduled for the end of the year, after he postponed the gigs when he was stricken with facial paralysis from the syndrome last month.

Bieber, who has been recovering, revealed on June 10 that the right side of his face was temporarily benumbed after coming down with the syndrome.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis," the star explained.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile with this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them," he added.

Justin Bieber shares health update

Canadian artist Justin Bieber continued his fight against Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The singer opened up about what was been going through on his social media page.

Justin Bieber is loved by an entire generation and is a pop icon. Justin says he has been comforted knowing that God is there for him.

Bieber's fans shared their support for the singer with encouraging comments to help the singer get through a difficult time.

Source: TUKO.co.ke