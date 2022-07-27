The BBNaija reality show recently kicked off with its new season in July 2022 and some of the housemates already caught the eye of fans

This year’s season is tagged Level Up and fans have remained glued to their screens to see how things unfold

One housemate who caught the attention of many after he was unveiled is a young man named Hermes

The recently kicked off Season 7 of the much loved BBNaija show has already started to cause stir on social media over some of the antics of the housemates.

Right from the show premiere, some housemates already stood out to fans including a young man named Hermes Chibueze Iyele.

On the show launch, when he was called out on stage, he already stood out with his purple suit that gave The Joker vibes and his facial hairs, including eyebrows and moustache, that were all dyed gold.

Interesting things about BBN Level Up star Hermes Iyele. Photos: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

Upon closer look, many started to realise that the young man looked familiar but did not seem able to place where they knew him from.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at this BBNaija Level Up star and some of the interesting things about him.

1. Dancer:

Over time, this young man has continued to sell himself as a unique dancer who embodies every movement he does. He doesn't seem to want to settle for the regular and makes sure his actions, just like his looks, makes him stand out more. Interestingly, he has worked on a number of celebrity projects and has featured in music videos of artists like Davido, Burna Boy and more.

2. Model:

A look through Hermes’ social media page makes it clear that he is all about uniqueness and body positivity. He has stood in front of camera lenses to capture this side of him.

3. Love life:

On the opening night of the BBNaija show, he revealed that he has two girlfriends who know each other and that all three of them are in a loving relationship. This caused an outburst from the fans in the audience. However, the young man owned his truth and did not seem judged for it. A look through his social media page also shows him flaunting both ladies on several occasions.

4. Sportsman:

Hermes is also a sportsman and is known to be a basketball player. Since his entrance into the BBNaija house, he has tried to make up for not playing the sports by leading their morning exercises and also running around to tame his ‘restlessness’.

5. Love for his mother:

Hermes was known in some circles around Lagos but he seemed to reach more audience after his story was reported by blogs. The young man had taken to social media to cry for help after his mother, who had been taken to a hospital over her mental health struggles, had gone missing. He called on the public to help find his mother while also calling out the facility. Thankfully, she was eventually found a few days later after she had roamed about the streets for a while. Hermes’ heartfelt post on his mother drew many hearts to him.

Nice one.

Meet BBNaija housemate who was 43rd Miss Nigeria

One of the ladies who will be spending the next few days in Biggie’s house is 24-year-old Beauty Etsanyi Tekura, a former Miss Nigeria Beauty queen.

Beauty hails from Taraba and apart from her love for the world of pageantry, she is also a lawyer.

During her brief introduction on stage, Beauty mentioned how she enjoys cooking and intends to also bring a level of expressiveness and realness to the season.

Source: Legit.ng