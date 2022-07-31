One of the PSquare brothers, Peter Okoye, took his followers and fans back the memory, and they can't stop talking about it

The singer shared a video of the moment he contested and lost Mr Campus pageant back in his school days and made case for himself after the lost

Peter noted that his accent has always been there, and he is not faking it; Nigerians trooped to the comments section of the post to drop hilarious reactions

Veteran Nigerian singer. Peter Okoye, proved to his fans and followers that his speaking accent has been there from way back, and he is not faking it.

The PSquare group member shared a video of himself back in his school days on Instagram to explain to his supporters what made him lose the Mr Campus pageant.

Peter Okoye brags about accent after sharing throwback video. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter lost the pageant to Tony and made a case for himself in the video, he looked skinnier as he flaunt his abs claiming that he looked finer than the eventual winner.

He advised people not to question his personality and originality.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Peter Okoye's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Peter Okoye's throwback video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ifuennada:

"You didn't win, but you were so happy for Tony and spoke well of him. You've always had a kind and good spirit."

Allwellademolaa:

"Looked great then and still look good now."

Cherrychila57:

"This guy has been cute right from time I wished I knew u then."

Wesleythehustler:

"But now the world know you pass Tony."

Dngraphicss

"Omo you still sound exactly the same no change in voice at all."

