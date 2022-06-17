Hailey Bieber opened up about her husband Justin's health and said he was feeling better with each passing day

The 25-year-old model also shared that their health scares have brought them closer as they figure out how to deal with their issues

She thanked their fans and friends for their love and support and for always sending them recommendations and sweet uplifting messages

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey has shared an update of the singer and revealed that he was doing much better after he recently shared he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Justin Bieber said to be recovering well

The condition caused temporary paralysis in parts of his face which gave the couple a health scare.

Hailey was in an interview with Good Morning America where she said she was glad her husband was getting better with each passing day.

"He's doing really well. He is getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better. Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally okay and I'm just grateful that he's fine," she said.

Hailey thanked fans for supporting her husband adding that their love has been giving Justin the motivation to keep going.

"The support has been really amazing just from fans, friends, family. Like, every single person has sent well-wishes, advice, recommendation," she added.

Hailey also added that their health scares have brought the two even closer as they figure out how to get through their health issues.

Justin diagnosed with health condition

The Grammy Award winner Justin Bieber was forced to cancel his planned shows because of a condition that required prompt treatment.

The condition, if left untreated is likely to cause permanent paralysis of the face and loss of hearing.

While announcing this, Justin expressed his disappointment, noting that he was heartbroken because he had to postpone the shows.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face," he said on his Instagram.

