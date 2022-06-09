Canadian singer Justin Bieber is suffering from an unknown illness which is reportedly getting worse

The singer has been forced to postpone his planned shows due to an illness not related to COVID-19

While announcing this, Bieber expressed his disappointment, noting that he was heartbroken by the fact that he had to postpone the shows

Singer Justin Bieber was forced to postpone the next few shows of his Justice World Tour, under a doctor's orders.

Justin Bieber has postponed his next few shows on tour. Photo: Getty Images.

The 28-year-old was set to continue performing this week on his seven-leg, 130-date tour, but it has been brought to a halt due to a non-Covid related illness, which he says is getting worse.

Justin Bieber heartbroken

According to Mirror, Bieber appeared to leave Canada, heartbroken as he announced the sad news on his Instagram Story earlier today.

"Can't believe I'm saying this. I have done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better," he said.

He will no longer be performing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena in his native Canada on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Justin Bieber's wife says they wanted to get married young

When Hailey Baldwin and musician Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018, people argued that they were both too young.

Others thought their nuptials were too rushed and the pair should have dated for a few more years before walking down the aisle.

Hailey has finally spoken about their young marriage and their decision to go for what they wanted in their early 20s. The model who said “I do” aged 21 told Elle Magazine she and her partner in crime knew they wanted to settle while young.

Their age was never a big deal to them. What mattered most was the fact that they loved each other immensely.

According to Justin’s wife, they have both lived long enough and experienced enough to confidently decide what suits them.

“I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young,” she said.

