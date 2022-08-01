Tiwa Savage stormed Uganda over the weekend for her Live in Kampala concert and moments from her performances left many

The singer, who said Kampala have a special place in her heart, went as far as performing in the rain to the excitement of her fans

Many of her Nigerian fans and followers have since taken to social media to applaud her for her professionalism

Nigerian star singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage was in Kampala, Uganda, over the weekend, where she gave some energetic performances.

Tiwa was in Uganda for her live-in Kampala concert with the theme, “Who Runs the World?” where she went on to perform in the rain.

The rain didn't stop us: Tiwa Savage. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Sharing lovely moments from her performance, Tiwa wrote:

“The rain didn’t stop us. Kampala you will always have a special place in my heart. Over 20k soldiers Africa I’m home ❤️.”

See the post below:

Mbu.ug revealed the concert featured performances from Sandra Nansambu, Lamu, Laika, Jowi Landa, DJ Alisha, DJ Zato, Karole Kasita, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, and Cindy Sanyu. In addition, the report revealed fans at the show sang along to her music dating back to “Kele Kele Love”, the first track that pushed her to the limelight.

Fans hail Tiwa Savage over Kampala concert

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans and followers of the Nigerian singer. See the post below:

markposh_:

"QUEEN!!! 20k but over 30k attended!!!! MASSIVE!❤️❤️❤️❤️."

rabby4prezident:

"The rain didn't stop us ."

udokakevin_jj:

"Numb 1 Africa gal mega super star ."

Tiwa Savage says she was happy her new toaster went home as beautiful ladies storm her Sweden show

Nigerian queen of Afrobeats Tiwa Savage made headlines over a comment she made at her show in Stockholm, Sweden.

Tiwa Savage, in a statement on stage, said there was a male fan who had been stalking her and was present at her last show.

She added that the male fan told her he was headed home and wouldn’t be able to make it to her show in Stockholm.

The mother of one said she was happy he couldn’t make it to Sweden after seeing the number of beautiful ladies at her show.

