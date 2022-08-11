Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was all emotional in a video she shared on her Instagram page as she visited her mum’s burial ground

The actress who visited the place with some of her family members used it as an opportunity to mark her mum’s posthumous birthday

She, however, penned a heartfelt message about her late mother, describing her as a guarding angel and asking her to keep watch over the family

Popular Nollywood actress and movie producer Iyabo Ojo has penned an emotional remembrance message to her late mother, Madam Victoria Olubunmi, as she celebrated her posthumous birthday in a special way.

In commemorating her mum’s birthday, the actress shared a video of her and some family members as they visited her mother’s grave at Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi in remembrance.

Iyabo Ojo visits mum's grave. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

She could be seen in the video teared up as she dropped the flowers on the grave and walked past.

In a caption to the video, Iyabo described her mum as her guarding angel and asked that her mother continue to keep watch over their family as she always did when she was alive,

She wrote: Happy Posthumous birthday, my darling mom. My guiding angel, words can’t describe how much I miss you, Keep watching us as you’ve always done when you were with us. Rest well, mummy; love you with all of me With love Your darling daughter & family .”

Check out her video below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo’s video

Osobatemitope:

"May she continue to rest in God’s perfect peace ❤️"

Officialblessingceo:

"Now this made my cry . Be strong beautiful."

Therealremisurutu:

"Beautiful mama continue to Rest In Peace "

Queen_idayahtbalogun:

"May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Bellepeauworld:

"Hmmm this life is Deep!!may her soul continually rest in peace "

Amare_kiddieshub:

"Happy posthumous birthday to your Mum. May her soul continue to rest in peace."

