Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage left many of her female fans In Stockholm, Sweden, after she hyped how beautiful they were

Tiwa, who revealed a male fan had been trying to woo her during her tour, said she was happy he didn’t come to her show in Stockholm

The singer’s statement has, however, stirred reactions among her Nigerian fans and followers as some said she was only catching cruise

Nigerian queen of Afrobeats Tiwa Savage is making headlines over a comment she made at her show in Stockholm, Sweden.

Tiwa Savage, in a statement on stage, said there was a male fan who had been stalking her and was present at her last show.

Tiwa Savage hints on new toaster. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

She added that the male fan told her he was headed home and wouldn’t be able to make it to her show in Stockholm.

The mother of one said she was happy he couldn’t make it to Sweden after seeing the number of beautiful ladies at her show, insisting they could take him from her.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

celebritieslifestyle_room:

"She is actually talking about 44 " Latw Obama Dmw."

sammysteve_:

"This one go just dey lie every time. Madam Weldon o ."

scott_hudson054:

"Hope say no b Wizzy she Dey talk about ."

molfp:

"Think I know whose the TOASTER IS NOT ALL CRUISE IS ACTUALLY CRUISE 001."

official2_9ice:

"If na guy use this pick up line now dem no go about."

mykel_kng:

"Abeg aunty Tiwa this one no concern us. Over 1.5 don spoil ticket."

judithuchir9:

" if not does girls will take him away from you."

justu.tv:

"That hype man I love, hv been hearing that voice mostly on wiz kid and Tiwa’s concert."

Tiwa Savage thrills Toronto fans with old hits

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage gave some of her best-ever performances as she shut down Toronto, Canada.

Tiwa, before her performance, said she has so many hit songs that she does not know what next to do. She went on to perform some of her hit love songs like Kele Kele Love, Love Me, among others.

The concert, which took place at the Longboat Hall, saw Nigerian-Canadian sensational act Dice Ailes join Tiwa on stage.

Source: Legit.ng