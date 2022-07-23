The BBNaija reality show has once again graced the screens of its lovers in Africa and other parts of the world after the seventh season kicked off on Jul 23, 2022.

A total of 12 housemates were finally introduced into the house after many weeks of anticipation from fans.

This year, BBNaija organizers appeared to take the feedback from the people and bring in seemingly regular-looking people on the show.

First set of 12 housemates on BBNaija Season 7 unveiled. Photos: @officialchristy_o, @bryannoly, @beautytukura, @groovymono

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng has compiled a list of the 12 new sets of housemates, what they do, what they plan to bring on the show and more.

This year’s housemates also appear to have an array of interesting characters including a former Miss Nigeria winner, a poet, a pharmacist and more.

See below:

1. Groovy:

This young man from Anambra state was the first housemate to be introduced on the show. He described himself as a creative and different person who wants to bring spontaneity. He claims to be 6’5 tall. Groovy also claimed to be a good communicator and a person who doesn’t like drama.

2. Beauty:

Beauty Tukura is a 24 year old lawyer from Taraba state. She was also the 43rd Miss Nigeria. She is single and ready to bring realness and show her real self. She is also a great cook. She claims to be about high energy and is also brains and beauty. The housemate noted that she plans to level up.

3. Khalid:

This 22 year old housemate from Plateau state loves to entertain people. He also claims to be a baller which has nothing to do with his love for playing basketball.

4. Ilebaye:

This young lady from Kogi state described herself as an adventurous and controversial person as well as a go-getter. According to her, she is unique and spicy. She also noted that she has no plans to be in a ship and she is looking forward to bringing Gen Z energy on the show.

5. Cyph:

This housemate with real name Bright Nwekete, is a tech bro from Imo state who loves life. He noted that he will be bringing competition to the show as well as drama. He is a lover of art and food. Cyph noted that he is single.

6. Amaka:

This housemate with real name, Chiamaka Christo Mbah, is from Anambra state. She described herself as an extremist with a go big or go home mentality. According to her, she plans to disappoint people who think a man will win this year’s edition of the show.

7. Kess:

This 28-year-old housemate from Delta state caused an uproar after he revealed that he is married. According to him, he is on the show for money and his wife approves of him joining BBNaija. He claims she told him to have fun and is understanding.

8. Daniella Peters:

This was the eight housemate introduced on the show and she is a poet. According to the young lady who happens to be a twin, she is bringing love, light and energy. She also noted that she can be sensitive and petty. She is from Cross Rivers’ state and is 22 years old.

9. Pharmsavi:

With real name, Pharmsavi, this young pharmacist is an actor who describes himself as the life of the party. According to him, he is a lover of peace and he enjoys eating and sleeping. He is from Akwa Ibom state.

10. Phynna:

Josephina from Edo state described herself as an understanding person who also hates gossip. She is a fighter and plans to bring energy to the show. According to her, she is bringing ginger, ‘vayolence’ and fun.

11. Bryan:

This young man from Imo state described himself as a confident person that nobody can throw off his game. He loves to act and he also produces music. Bryan is single and does not love at first sight. According to him, ‘small ashawo dey my eye’. He is also from Imo state.

12. Christiana:

This young lady from Ondo state described herself as being lovable, fun, and a listener who pays attention to everything. According to her, she is very sarcastic. She also claimed to be a fighter and not a lover. She plans to bring originality, spice, flavour and vibe to the show.

