Nigerian upcoming singer Portable in a latest video has gone on to tender an apology to the organisers of the Headies Awards

This comes after the singer had earlier said he doesn’t regret his action as he bragged about his achievements and talents

Despite being disqualified, the Zazu crooner has told his fans to keep voting, saying he is the next to win the award

Hours after controversial singer Portable Zazu reacted to his disqualification from this year's Headies Award, where he said he didn’t regret his actions and went on to brag about his achievement, he has now tendered an apology to the organisers.

Portable in the video also told his fans and followers to keep voting while he appealed to the organisers to give him his award.

Portable has apologised to the organisers of the Headies Award. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Headies make una no vex, them say make I change that lamba, ok, keep voting.”

He said he is the next to win the award as he appreciated his fans and followers.

See the video:

Portable was nominated in two categories, and they are Rookie of the year and Street Hop.

It is, however, unknown if Headies would let his nomination stand after he had been earlier disqualified.

Mixed reactions as Portable apologises to organisers of Headies Award

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since reacted to his post, with many hailing him for apologising.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

ashabi_simple:

"@the_headies we beg o."

iam_horpeyhemi:

"This guy I don see your post like fifty times today Omoo this thing really pain you."

wflarrywayne:

"Baba you’re disqualified already make una rest."

bayous_:

"Akoi disqualify…what vote are you talking about again."

theonlyimmam:

"Na your apology be this OMO werey."

kaybee_finest_101:

"Seems this guy don’t know the meaning of disqualify ."

Portable reacts after organisers disqualify him from Headies Award

As many predicted, controversial singer Portable was disqualified as a nominee of the 15th Headies.

The award organisers made the announcement on Tuesday, July 26, that the singer lost his two nominations in Rookie of the year and Street Hop over his threat utterances to fellow nominees and other accusations.

Hours after the announcement, Portable took to his Instagram story channel to share a video with a lady caressing his beards and declared that he doesn't regret his actions.

