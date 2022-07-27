Controversial Nigerian musician, Portable, got in the news recently when the organisers of the Headies award disqualified him over his utterances

The singer got two nominations, and he has lost both; he took to his Instagram story channel after the news have circulated to react to it

Portable bragged about being rich, famous and talented and declared that he never regretted his actions, Nigerians have reacted to his video

As many predicted, controversial singer Portable was disqualified as a nominee of the 15th Headies.

The award organisers made the announcement on Tuesday, July 26, that the singer lost his two nominations in Rookie of the year and Street Hop over his threat utterances to fellow nominees and other accusations.

Portable reacts to headies disqualification. Credit: @portablebaeby @the_headies.

Source: Instagram

Hours after the announcement, Portable took to his Instagram story channel to share a video with a lady caressing his beards and declared that he doesn't regret his actions.

The singer also bragged about some of his achievements, talents and thanked God for his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him:

"Let it be easy for my my God I thank God for my life. I gat talent, I gat God I gat money, I gat fame, I gat grace, I gat wive and children God bless my family. I gat cars I gat house I'm blessed Mercy follows me, all eyes on me I never regret my actions."

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Portable's video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Shes_spotless:

"It’s the way the babe is touching his invisible beards for me."

Everybodyhatemuller_L

"E pain this guy for him to even add small English besides who be that one whey Dey play with bear bear whey no Dey."

Futballpunter:

"Portable try dey calm down, bcos DJ chicken go too laff u if u fall back to trenches o."

Kunta.kite:

"Shuuu e speak English for this one oh the matter serious be that #wahala musician."

Headies 2022: Portable threatens to kill if he loses

Nigerian singer Portable has a reputation for being a social media chatterbox, and he just might have put himself in trouble with the post shared on Instagram.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Headies Award organisers released the much-anticipated nomination list and Portable was nominated in two different categories.

The Zazu hitmaker bagged himself a nomination in the street-hop artiste category and was also nominated for rookie of the year category respectively. He threatened to kill the winners of the categories if he failed to win.

Source: Legit.ng