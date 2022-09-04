Popular Instagram skit maker who is known as Chief Obi has taken to social media to update his fans about his new home

The comedian, who is also a Master of Ceremony, purchased a big new house in the USA had shown fans the interior of the house

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked reactions with some feeling inspired

Chief Obi is out here securing the bag, and it is totally beautiful to see!

The US-based comedian and entrepreneur recently purchased a beautiful new home, sharing a video of the interior, which is rather impressive.

The comedian shared a video of his new home. Credit: @chief_obi

Source: Instagram

The video captured different stages of the home from when it was under construction up until its completion and down to Obi sealing the deal.

Obi is seen taking his fans on a mini tour of the house which features a spacious kitchen and other rooms.

Sharing the post, he captioned:

"Baba God, your doings too choke abeg!!! The journey to get to this point in my life hasn’t been all rosy…those people close to me know the story!! Grateful for the continues blessings upon my life!! Thank you Jehovah! #NewCrib ❤️"

See post below:

Social media users react video of Chief Obi's new home

lulusmooth:

"People are really securing their future congratulations to him."

plato_15:

"I think I will go into comedy too ."

a.emmanuel.79:

"Congratulations . soon and very soon it will be my turn."

lydiandzo97:

"Na waooo because of big houses e b like say I go migrate go US. Wetin b this."

iam_layo_gold:

"Congratulations be like say me sef go start dis comedy oo."

ask4vanessa1:

"So comedy dey pay."

