Popular businessman Obi Cubana shared a video of him, Davido, Williams Uchemba and others hanging out in London

The video showed the Nigerian celebrity embracing each other as they bonded and enjoyed some lovely moments together

Many of their Nigerian fans and followers have since taken to social media to hail everyone in the video

Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana recently took to his social media timeline to share a lovely video of him hanging out with Nigerian singer, Davido, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, and Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba at a restaurant in London.

The video melted hearts as the Nigerian celebrities could be seen embracing each other with joy and happiness.

the people in this video will be running the globe: Obi Cubana. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

A clip from the video showed the moment Davido left his seat to welcome Obi Cubana in an Igbo-styled handshake.

Sharing the video, Obi Cubana wrote:

“Someday, very soon, we will replay this same video, and the people in this video will be running the globe. You can take this to the bank Good vibes ONLY .”

See the video below:

Nigerians gush over video of Obi Cubana, Davido Williams Uchemba and others

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below;

temple_scash_okenwa:

"David is so humble see the way he left his position to greet him."

officialsheila6:

"I love the happiness hereI pray someday I will get to this stage in life...amen."

brownaim:

"Omo! Davido greeting is on another level. It’s the music for me ❤️❤️❤️."

olamaldrid:

"The kind perfumes way dey enter nose for this gathering ."

mrability1:

"Real recognize real… Million dollar video ."

goldensplendourinterior:

"So beautiful to see our brothers coming together and doing great things,you are a true role model ."

omathompson26:

"It’s the genuine hugs for me ODOGWU nwoke."

