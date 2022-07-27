Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, has taken to social media to share his wife, Lush Eby’s touching gesture with fans

The businessman’s wife penned down a sweet and romantic love note to him, and he posted the note online

According to Obi, he woke up to a heartwarming note from his lovely wife, and his fans shared their reactions

Popular Nigerian socialite and billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, recently showed his emotional reaction on social media after his wife, Ebele aka Lush Eby, wrote him a love letter.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite posted a sweet video of his wife and accompanied it with the sweet note she wrote to him.

According to Obi, he woke up to the letter from his wife. In the note, the mother of four reiterated her love and commitment to him.

Obi Cubana's wife melts hearts with love letter to husband. Photos: @obi_cubana

Lush Eby noted that she is going to love him in his happy and sad moments and promised to always be his support.

In her words:

“Dear Obinna,

"I write this note this morning to remind you of my commitment to love you even on your weakest days and strongest days.

"I’m going to love you in your happy moments and your sad moments.

"I’m going to always be your shoulder to lean on.”

Till death do us part

The billionaire’s wife also repeated some parts of their wedding vows in her note as she promised to love him till death.

“Through thick and thin, till death do us part, I’m going to be by your side to make sure you fulfill every destiny that God has given you. Be assured of my support all through this journey of life.

“Gold and Silver have I none, but what I do have, I give unto thee.”

See the post below:

Fans gush over Obi Cubana’s love letter from his wife

Read what some of them had to say below:

Bleryskin:

“Omg I go love.”

Enyiall202:

“Wow this is lovely.”

Cash_pay_promotions:

“Omo marriage sweet o”

Realestatecontentwriter:

“May we all enjoy the love of someone who lights us up ❤ And may your love grow even deeper and more fulfilling.”

Kelly_osefuale:

“As it should be.”

Bbs_collections_and_more:

“Obi cubana dey do love...but ifeanyi with just 2k balance say he's not a man of love.”

Nice one.

Obi Cubana shares wedding video as he and wife mark 14th anniversary

Obi Cubana and his wife, Ebele, wowed fans with their love as they marked their 14th wedding anniversary.

The celebrity wife took to her official Instagram page to share a video from their wedding day that took place over a decade ago.

In the clip, Obi Cubana and Ebele looked very young and in love as they tied the knot in a church with family, friends and well-wishers in attendance.

Ebele accompanied the romantic wedding day video with a caption where she noted that her husband, Obi, is still the one for her even after 14 years.

