Popular cleric Apostle Suleman has finally reacted to claims that he has been involved with a number of actresses in the movie industry

Suleman made his reaction to the news public as he addressed it in front of his large congregation

The cleric who threatened to make the popular blog Gistlover disappear also noted that he is ready to get dragged and crazy

Georgina Onuoha and a couple of other actresses have taken to social media to react to claims by a controversial Instagram blogger about their involvement with Apostle Suleman.

The cleric himself in the presence of his large congregation addressed the allegations and challenged the blogger behind the claims to show his/her face.

Apostle Suleman threatens to deal with Gistlover Phoo credit: @johnson_suleman_official

Source: Instagram

I will disappear that blog

Suleman lampooned the IG blogger and noted that he will go low and crazy as they have decided to drag him.

He continued by saying he will not deny knowing people whom he tagged his children who have visited his church simply because somebody decided to write something online.

Suleman cheered on by his congregation noted that the blogger finally entered his trap seeing as he or she has dragged politicians, actresses, and other celebrities for filth on social media.

He promised to see the end of the blog and added that for some of the actress listed against him, he had to ask people who they were.

The cleric also dragged Nigerians for believing everything they read or hear online and prayed that everything people have said against those actresses would backfire on them.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Apostle Suleman's video

hywy1_:

"Gullible pple… shining teeth."

favouriteoiza:

"I believe there are some words you shouldn’t use on the alter as a pastor."

thegovernor2031:

"Oga pastor, the question is why always you? Are u the only man of God?"

mizz_winniee:

"Are you the only clergyman in Nigeria,why must it always be you? From one actress to another."

iam_section1:

"Very simple! Gistlover should drop location if e sure for am!"

itzboudiz:

"He just exposed himself with this, I didn’t believe Oba at first cos I had respect for him but with this, 98% of what Oba said about him is true "

Gistlover go be my scapegoat

More drama continued to unfold regarding popular man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman, and his alleged involvement with some Nollywood actresses.

Angela Okorie was among actresses who were mentioned in a list by controversial IG blogger, Gistlover, and alleged to have romantic relationships with Apostle Suleman.

Addressing the issue in an Instagram post, Okorie lampooned the blogger as she questioned why the person behind it has continued to remain anonymous.

