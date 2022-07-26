US-based actress Georgina Onuoha has taken to social media in reaction to recent allegations of her involvement with Apostle Suleman

The actress penned a lengthy statement on Instagram while submitting that she has been open about her relationship with the man of God

Onuoha, who lampooned a controversial IG blogger, stated that she has no reason to deny Suleman as he once offered help to her

Nollywood’s Georgina Onuhoha is among famous actresses who were recently linked with the man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman, by controversial blogger, Gistlover.

Taking to her official Instagram page with a statement, Onouhoa shared screenshots of a 2017 report where she had boldly come out to defend Suleman.

Georgina Onuoha has lent her voice to the Apostle Suleman drama. Photo: @johnson_suleman_official/@georginaonuoha

Source: Instagram

According to her, whatever report the blogger is presenting at the moment is stale news as she (Onuoha) has never doubled down on her relationship with the clergyman.

The US-based star mentioned that she has enjoyed assistance from Suleman and would never come out to deny him.

"I will not deny his help towards me or anyone who has been of help to me because some faceless cowards hiding behind keyboards are spewing bllshit. I wrote about it in 2017 myself on this page and wall. So Abeg what is the breaking news again?" she wrote.

The actress went on to emphasise her gratitude to Suleman while calling on those who have issues with him to deal with them on their own.

In a different portion of her post, Onuoha maintained that it has taken a community of people to build the person she is and as such, she cannot be brought down by the words of a blogger.

See her post below:

Onuoha addresses trolls

In a different post, the actress lashed out at internet trolls who have bombarded her Instagram page since the controversial report by Gistlover.

Onuoha warned that she is entirely on her lane, and people shouldn't bring their toxicity to her.

