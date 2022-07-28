Apostle Suleman refused to be bullied by a popular controversial blogger Gistlover and, in the presence of his congregation, addressed allegations against him

While several Nigerians bashed the cleric, relationship blogger Blessing CEO hailed him and dragged Gistlover on her page

Blessing revealed that she admires Suleman's energy and urged the blogger to add her name to the second batch of people he has slept with

Popular controversial relationship blogger Blessing CEO has waded into the Apostle Suleman and list of actresses saga.

Following the Apostle's reaction to the scandal, Blessing took to her Instagram page to laugh at Gistlover.

Blessing CEO urges celebrities to fight people like Gistlover Photo credit: @johnson_suleman_official/@officialblessingceo

Blessing pointed out that Suleman's reaction is a punishment to Gistlover who is used to seeing celebrities shake.

She continued by daring the anonymous blogger to show their face and urged her fellow celebrities to speak up when Gistlover decides to make them miserable.

Blessing also affirmed her love for Apostle Suleman, as she wondered why she is not on his list. She urged Gistlover to put her name in the second batch.

"This is how to punish gist lover. Gist lover if mama born u well. show face Celebrities you better learn to speak out, if that oba without throne drag u drag them back. I love this man like crazy, I wonder why I no dey him list .Oba oshe gistlover add me for batch 2 . Werey blogger .Any small thing sleep with man, sleep with man,. The werey followers go begin jump up and down."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Blessing's post

omo_onaz:

"Either now or later his secret will be exposed, No one can deceived GOD nahh never I give him 5 more years that if not next year even blessing will post it."

realadybee:

"But sincerely speaking, if every time different fingers are pointing at a particular person on same issue, nwanne check well, look well something dey there."

chuks.andre:

"Blessing you no supposed to talk on normal day, what made you popular is stealing,claiming somebody's house."

iamlilcassie:

"Always on the wrong side!! Nobi you again?"

packagedjteejuiz:

"The only reason you're happy here is because you now have the same enemy, not like you like Suleiman of you pray what happened to halima happens to you."

mondayjoy22:

"Blessing you just like putting your mouth for things that aren’t your business, This your clout is on another level "

I'll not deny his help towards me

Nollywood’s Georgina Onuoha was among famous actresses who were linked with the man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman, by controversial blogger, Gistlover.

Taking to her official Instagram page with a statement, Onuohoa shared screenshots of a 2017 report where she had boldly come out to defend Suleman.

The US-based star mentioned that she enjoyed assistance from Suleman and would never come out to deny him.

