A popular blog caused a buzz on social media after it revealed that many actresses have had affairs with Apostle Suleman

Nigerian singer Kelly Hansome has also joined other concerned people to react to the news as well as question the source

Hansome asked if the controversial blog was just trying to tarnish the images of the A-list actresses mentioned in the saga

Nigerian singer Kelly Hansom has revealed that he doesn't fully believe the Apostle Suleman's list dropped by a popular blog on Instagram.

He, however, did not rule out the fact that the claims might actually be true, and he joined several others to anticipate the end of the Apostle Suleman drama.

Kelly Hansome asks followers if the Apostle's list is true Photo credit: @kellyhansome/@johnson_suleman_official

Source: Instagram

On his IG page, Hansome dropped the list shared by the blog and asked if it was a case of just trying to tarnish the images of Omotola Jalade, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Johnson, and several others.

"The Apostle’s List? Does it mean there are no carpenters around? This nice table cannot just go like this. Is somebody just trying to tarnish other people’s image? Hmm, but what if it is true? It cannot be, mbaa…Watch out for this new movie - The Apostle’s List."

See the post below:

Reactions to Kelly Hansome's post

rodney_platinummix:

"Even if its truth, its daft to post names of mature adults like that for something they did with a fellow adult legally, the pastor seems to have hot 3rd leg, but it's no ones business."

pappy_chinno:

"GistLover should be sue for all these big names she added here she is trying to break family just look at omotala and Mercy Johnson."

iamlilcassie:

"If u no believe Sir leave am for us way believe! Meanwhile u didn't add all of them oh! Is remaining 4 more ladies check Oba previous posts!! That apostle is doing too much."

sylvesterugosly:

"Na Tonto get dis list, na she b gistlover."

king_promise_wire:

"I believe this list with my full chest Bro.... Apostle suleman I know is not a man of God."

If you get liver show your face

Georgina Onuoha and a couple of other actresses took to social media to react to claims by a controversial Instagram blogger about their involvement with Apostle Suleman.

The cleric himself in the presence of his large congregation addressed the allegations and challenged the blogger behind the claims to show his/her face.

Suleman lampooned the IG blogger and noted that he will also go low and crazy as they have decided to drag him.

