Nollywood’s Angela Okorie is among popular actresses who were recently linked with man of God Apostle Suleman by controversial blogger, Gistlover

The actress in an Instagram post clamped down on the blogger while calling on whoever is behind it to come out and stop hiding

Okorie’s equally vowed to deal with the controversial blogger if she ever finds out the identity of whoever is behind it

More drama continues to unfold as it regards popular man of God Apostle Johnson Suleman and his alleged involvement with some Nollywood actresses.

Angela Okorie was among actresses who were mentioned in a list by controversial IG blogger, Gistlover, and alleged to have romantic relationships with Apostle Suleman.

Angela Okorie blows hot amid Apostle Suleman saga. Photo: @realngelaokorie/@johnson_suleman_official

Addressing the issue in an Instagram post, Okorie lampooned the blogger as she questioned why the person behind it has continued to remain anonymous.

The actress equally took a swipe at people who are quick to latch on to the words of an anonymous blogger. Okorie dared the Gistlover blogger to come out clean as she intends to use the person as a scapegoat.

In a different post, the actress submitted that she likes violence but prefers to see the person she is dealing with.

Social media users react

georginaonuoha said:

"Don’t mind the mofos. Hiding behind keyboards. I like to place faces so we can have a one one chat. But as usual, spineless cowards hides and flex in shadows. Ndi ara."

gozy_designs said:

"If you did it, say you did it, if you didn't sit, say you didn't did it..dassol."

royall_queen_tee said:

"Aunty you do or you no do."

daisyije said:

"We love a faceless blogger,the one that cannot be bought, Angela Nne just take your L and keep it pushing."

thesweetness05 said:

"My dear...gistlover no be your problem. Na our circle wey dey leak gist give am be the issue."

iam_juliusflourish said:

"Lol but my sister told me she have seen you with sule in otefe oghara Delta State what about that."

