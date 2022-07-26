Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla was stunned by the action of a male fan crushing on her as he confessed his love for her in an unexpected way

The male fan drew a tattoo of her name on his hand as he confessed his love for her and hoped to be her man

Priscilla said she would be meeting the fan, but some of her fans said she should be careful as he is obsessed with her

There are different ways of expressing love, and some people are willing to go any let to make theirs known.

Actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla Ojo took to her Instastory to share a conversation between her and a male fan who drew a tattoo of her name on his hand, which left her speechless.

Priscilla Ojo shares conversation with fan. Credit: @itspriscy

Source: Instagram

The fan who seems to be deeply in love with her went on to pen a message to her as he confessed his love for her.

Priscilla, stunned by his action, disclosed she wanted to meet with him, but some of her fans advised her against it as he seemed to be obsessed with her.

Taking to their advice, she revealed she would be sending him money and gift if the tattoo is real.

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng