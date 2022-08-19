Popular fashionista and brand influencer, Laura Ikeji Kanu, recently took to social media to react to a recent tag she was slammed with

The mother of two shared a video in which she talked about being called stingy for fixing her wigs by herself instead of paying someone

Ikeji explained hinted at the cost of paying someone and stated that people who can't do these things can't survive abroad

Looking good costs money and often takes time and this is something Laura Ikeji is all too familiar with.

The top fashionista and brand influencer has over the years, repeatedly made known her love for wigs, even at one point, showing off 76 wigs from her collection in a YouTube video.

The fashionista opened up about self-styling her wigs. Credit: Laura Ikeji

Source: Instagram

The mother of two recently took to social media to address being called a stingy person for styling her wigs herself as opposed to paying someone to do it for her - as most celebrities do.

In the video, the fashionista expressed pity for people who held such an opinion about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her, it is such people who, once they relocate abroad, would be quick to either cut or turn their hair to dreadlocks due to high maintenance.

It is no news that hair styling abroad is a lot pricier than in Nigeria. Thus, Ikeji justified self-styling her wigs, adding that she would have no hair problems if she were to relocate abroad.

Watch the full video below:

To add to her point, the styling of wigs in Nigeria doesn't exactly come cheap either and this is reflected in the story of the young lady below.

"Na you go do bridal hair": Reactions as lady shares the hair she styled for N50k

A lady's visit to the salon had her parting with the sum of N50,000 for styling her wig alone.

Tiktoker, @alma_of_lagos, took to her page to share a video in which she talked about her visit to the salon located in Benin, Edo state.

In a video which was originally posted on her Tiktok page but has now been taken down, Alma is seen showing a picture of the hair she picked at the salon.

Source: Legit.ng