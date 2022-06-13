Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, recently had fans wondering if she is ready to get married

The 21-year-old recently shared a video online of herself flaunting a cute engagement ring on her finger

Internet users had mixed reactions to the post and some of them congratulated Priscy while others asked questions

Top Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, has caused a stir online after she made fans wonder about her relationship status.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the 21-year-old social media star posted a video of herself dancing to a love song.

Not stopping there, Priscilla also showed off a cute ring sitting pretty on her finger as she continued to dance to singer Mr Eazi’s track called Legalize.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla shows off engagement ring. Photos: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The actress’ daughter shared little light on the issue in her caption as she explained that it was a season of love.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She wrote:

“It’s the season of love❤️.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Priscilla Ojo rocking engagement ring

Not long after the video was posted online, a number of Priscilla’s fans took to the comment section to react to it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Iamkushchael_:

“No baby, it's the season for people to get their PVC .”

Ayo_abiodun_richard_ilm:

“Congratulations .”

Akpajosephine:

“Is it Valentine's Day again.. Nobody told me .”

Itz_excel_pretty:

“Everywhere love ....God I be stone.”

Tee_offcial:

“Who is the lucky man .”

Official_cute_hussey:

“Congratulations .”

Interesting.

Priscilla Ojo steps out with N2.5m designer handbag

Priscilla Ojo may have shot into the limelight as the daughter of popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, but she certainly is making a name for herself gradually.

Asides from running her own fashion brand, the young lady has also proven to be a lover of all things luxury fashion.

Just recently, she shared some photos of herself which appeared to have been taken in the back of a car.

Sitting pretty in a strapless white mini dress, the fashionista posed with her green handbag from Maison Goyard worth a lot of money.

Source: Legit.ng