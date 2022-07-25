Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, whose marriage to Justin Dean has been in the news for several months, seems ready to give love another chance

The mother of two shared a video to explain how people in the online community contributed to her marriage collapse with Justin

Korra noted that she will keep her new man completely away from the internet

Ace dancer, Korra Obidi, whose marriage with American lover, Justin Dean, hit the rock some few months ago after messy dragging on social media, is preparing herself for her next man.

Korra shared a video of herself talking about the mistake she made by letting the world know about Dean, saying it led to her marriage collapse.

Korra Obidi explains why she won't post her next man online. Credit: @korraobidi

Source: Instagram

The mother of two noted that she will never put her new bae online because people will destroy it like they destroyed her first marriage.

According to her:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I will hide it from you, I will hide it from your jealous goat mouth I remember those times someone will go an email him saying things like, look at what your wife is doing everyday.

"How will he not run away? Why won't he tell me to pack out of his house?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Korra's video

People in the online community have reacted differently to Korra's video about not showing off her next man online.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Iam_krisjoe:

"Are you just realizing this now? Thank God u have started having sense small small."

Folawalker_:

"Please hide it from them! Anyway, na here we go dey, Na you go still come show us."

Superior_seams:

"Hmmm I felt for her …. Those online in-laws are doing the most."

Tejjs__:

"It’s not people online that destroyed your marriage. You sought validation from strangers in line and it made your marriage fail."

Korra Obidi buys new car, flaunts it online

Legit.ng previously reported that Korra Obidi acquired a brand new car to the joy of her many fans.

The mother of two took to social media via Instagram to show off the new fancy SUV in a trending video.

Numerous fans and celebrity colleagues sent their well wishes and congratulatory messages to the single mother.

Source: Legit.ng