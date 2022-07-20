Just recently, Yul Edochie and his first wife, May, caused a stir after she spoke about being depressed when he took a second wife

Internet users have now dug up an old post of the actor where he praised May for being supportive for the past 23 years

The throwback post stirred a series of reactions in the light of what had happened to their marriage in recent times

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and May’s marriage has now led to fans digging up an old post about their relationship.

Just recently, the couple's marriage made the news for the umpteenth time after May opened up on how she suffered depression when Yul took a second wife.

Her disclosure led to a lot of buzz on social media, and an old post of Yul appreciating May’s support resurfaced online.

Yul Edochie thanked May in old post for her 23 years of support. Photos: @yuledochie

In the old post, the actor publicly thanked May for being a supportive wife to him for 23 years. Yul had also noted that without her, he wouldn't have been where he was.

May was also spotted in the comment section of the post calling Yul her everything as she reacted to another fan’s comment on how 23 years moved by so fast.

Internet users react to throwback post of Yul thanking May for her support

Properties_by_susan:

“When u allow someone that has absolutely nothing to loose come between you and someone you have built ur whole world around. She dint go for a broken home l. She deliberately wanted to be the one to break a home. But body go tell them. Even God that forgives us still makes us face consequences for our sins. We are watching.”

Princess_eko_11:

“Meanwhile he already had a side piece he is promising love, they even do without and he end up paying her bride price .”

Chinwe_ob:

“So touching ❤️❤️❤️.”

Amymakeyz:

“See how another small putting spoil everything.”

Emerone_didi:

“Na wa o.”

Mam_iv:

“Let's wait and see wetin he go post for dia 18yrs anniversary.”

Nigerians bash Judy Austin for celebrating May's son on birthday

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, is having a hard time navigating social media in any capacity.

Ever since the actor came out clean about having a son with his colleague and even marrying her, every action by either of them, especially Judy, has been met with harsh criticism.

Yul and May's last child, Zane, clocked 5 recently, and the actor lovingly shared a video of a father-son moment on his Instagram page.

Judy joined several Nigerians to drop sweet comments and birthday wishes for the boy, but people took her apart piece by piece.

