Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has recently acquired a brand new car to the joy of her many fans

The mother of two took to social media via Instagram to show off her fancy new SUV in a trending video

Numerous fans and celebrity colleagues sent their well-wishes and congratulatory messages to the single mother

Things seem to be looking up for popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, as she recently bought herself a new car.

The single mother of two, who has been battling a tough separation from her estranged husband, Justin Dean, took to her page to share the good news of her car.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the talented dancer posted a video of herself dancing around her SUV.

Korra Obidi flaunts her newly acquired car on social media. Photos: @korraobidi

Korra also sat in her ride and tested it as she continued to look very excited in the viral clip. The mother of two also dedicated her new car to her daughters, Athena and June Dean.

According to the popular dancer, she is a small girl, big God. In her caption she wrote:

“Small Girl big God. #newwhipalert. This is for you @junedean_ @athenadean_. Your prayers are going a long way. Love you ❤️”

Congratulatory messages pour in as fans celebrate Korra’s new ride

Read what Korra Obidi’s numerous fans and her detractors had to say about the news of her new car below:

Enioluwaofficial:

“Congratulations KO! Well done!❤️.”

Therealbolajiayinde:

“Doors opening congrats darling Korra many more wins boo.”

Uzoosimkpa:

“Yaaassss!!!! Congratulations Korra, June & Athena ❤️.”

Evaxalordiah:

“Thats a perfect whip for youuuuuuuuuu ahhhhhhhh!!! .”

Lummieshairplace:

“Women make ur own money oooo, e get why , congratulations, more wins .”

Klairekhris:

“Great things happen when you leave a toxic man…more wins baby girl❤️.”

Simplyrolly_b:

“Congratulations babe..but I hope you're doing what makes you happy..not trying to impress social media.”

Takeoversclothings:

“Justin is setting his phone for tripod stand now getting ready for live video.”

Korra Obidi's ex-husband Justin denies stealing her $5000, calls it a mistake

Former celebrity couple, Korra Obidi and Justin Dean were recently in the news again over their rocky relationship that ended.

Korra had taken to social media to call out her ex-husband and accused him of stealing her $5000.

According to the mother of two, she mistakenly transferred the sum of $5000 to their joint account without realizing that her PayPal was still linked to it. She added that the joint account was also the only account she had in America for years and she realized she had to get a personal one after Justin kicked her out in the past.

After Korra’s call out video went viral on social media, Justin also went online to react to the allegations. He claimed it was a mistake.

