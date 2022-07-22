Top Nigerian singer, Jada Pollock, has now started to openly speak about her pregnancy after it became public knowledge

Just recently, she took to social media to show off her pregnancy cravings of ice cubes and sliced bread

Jada’s post soon went viral on social media and raised some amusing comments from online users

Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid’s third baby mama, Jada Pollock, has continued to bask in her new pregnancy going by her social media posts.

After many months of keeping the news of her pregnancy under wraps, Jada has now started to publicly speak about it after the news broke out.

Just recently, the talent manager took to her official Twitter page to share her interesting pregnancy cravings with fans.

Wizkid's pregnant baby mama Jada craves ice cubes and bread. Photos: @pada3_p

On her page, the mother of one posted a photo of ice cubes inside slices of bread and captioned it:

“If you know! You know #MightNeed2Try”

This came as no surprise for a lot of people who are already aware that pregnant women crave the strangest things.

Internet users react to Jada’s post

Not long after Wizkid’s bae posted her cravings online, a number of people took to the comment section to react to it. Read some of their takes below:

Bridgetbobado:

“Na boy....na dem fit make u chop kerosene and rice.”

Emedikekosisochukwu:

“A very weird stage of life...You have heard of a man that was told to keep ironing his cloth cos his pregnant wife loves the smell.”

De_adeyinka:

“Bread and Ice cube?”

I_am_oduwa:

“Pregnancy can make you eat anything.”

Seyeadeniran:

“This one don pass cravings ohhh.”

Star Boy's legal wife - Fans hail Jada

Wizkid is reportedly expecting a second child with his third baby mama, Jada Pollock.

After many months of keeping the news away from fans and hiding her belly, a photo recently made the rounds on social media showing a heavily pregnant Jada.

In the photo, Jada was seen in a black maxi gown with her very protruding belly as she posed beside her father.

After the photo went viral, a number of internet users, especially Wizkid’s fans, reacted to it in different ways.

