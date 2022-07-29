A viral video of top politician Chris Ngige has surfaced in the online community and sparked mixed reactions

The minister took over the dance floor at an event and thrilled guests who watched him bust serious dance moves

Reacting to the video on Instagram, singer Davido mentioned how politicians are now taking after his dancing uncle

The minister of for labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, is currently trending in the online community after he put his dancing shoes on at an event.

An old video of Ngige that resurfaced online captured the moment he took over the dance floor at an event, and bust some serious dance moves.

Davido reacts to old video of Chris Ngige dancing. Photo: @davido/@brandpower-ng

Source: Instagram

The minister was the only one on the dance floor and he was more than enough entertainment for party guests who watched him move energetically.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Davido reacts

Singer Davido was also among netizens who caught wind of Ngige's dance video on social media.

Taking to his Instastory channel, the 30BG singer noted that politicians now seem to be taking after his dancing uncle, Ademola Adeleke, governor-elect of Osun state.

"All politicians won dey dance now," Davido wrote.

Read what other social media users had to say:

baddie_givya said:

"Na davido carry me come here ."

kossy.a_ said:

"All of dem wan collect poco Lee job."

official_sparks_og said:

"This format don cast , na only imole we know ."

17_morals said:

"Imole don put una for work ."

__ofuree said:

"Them suppose wipe am usb cord for back as he dey dance."

horlarjhubu1 said:

"Na OBO carry me come here."

mo_chedz said:

"Most of us deserve them! Let's keep hailing and praising them ."

Old video of Davido's late uncle resurfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido’s family once again made the news after an old video of one of his uncles made the rounds online.

In the viral video, Isiaka ‘Serubawon’ Adeleke, the first governor of Osun state, was seen dancing to Davido’s song.

Seeing as another of Davido’s uncles, Ademola Adeleke is known as the Dancing Senator’, fans concluded that it’s a family thing.

Source: Legit.ng