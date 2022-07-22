Tiwa Savage and Davido performed at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2022, which recently took place in Rabat, Morocco

After their performance, the singers went to a club to party hard, and Davido turned himself into a hypeman

As the Fem crooner shouted T baby, Tiwa Savage smiled shyly as she covered her face while the people around laughed at the drama

Davido and Tiwa Savage entertained guests and players at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Morocco.

After their performance, the superstars partied hard with friends, and Davido shared a funny moment with Tiwa on his Instagram story channel.

Tiwa Savage and Davido party in Morocco Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, Davido, behind the camera, focused on the Somebody's Son crooner and shouted T baby repeatedly.

Tiwa seated in the midst of people covered her face shyly as she laughed while Davido continued to hype her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's video

pe_ace4390:

"Tiwa shy shy ☺️ baby."

b_solzofficial:

"Wait for FC to come and continue hate comments from where they stoped last night."

rossyofnewyork:

"Lmaoooo wen is Tanana remix ‍♀️ dropping ?? @davido @tiwasavage."

Davido shares lovely photo with Sadio Mane and Asisat Oshoala

Davido was one of the stars who graced the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Morocco.

The event took place on July 21, 2022, and top footballers in the continent were celebrated, including Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane and Nigerian soccer star Asisat Oshoala.

Mane won the Men’s African Footballer of the year award, while Oshoala bagged the CAF Women Award for the fifth time.

Davido, who was obviously proud of their success, took a photo with the big winners and posted it on his social media page.

Tiwa Savage brings back memories, thrills fans with ‘Kele Kele Love,’ ‘Love Me

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage gave some of her best-ever performances as she shut down Toronto, Canada.

Tiwa, before her performance, said she has so many hit songs that she did not know what next to do.

She then went on to perform some of her hit love songs like Kele Kele Love, Love Me, among others.

Source: Legit.ng