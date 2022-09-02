Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu shares some lovely pictures as she participated in a political discussion organised by the British High Commission

Sophia revealed she was invited to a private discussion on youth participation in politics and governance as part of the 2022 International Youth Day

Many of her fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to gush about her pictures, as some encouraged her to venture into politics

Singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, was recently honoured by the British High Commission at a private discussion on youth participation in politics and governance on Wednesday, August 31.

Sophia, the mother of Imade Adeleke, Davido’s first child, took to her Instagram page to share some lovely pictures from the event with her fans and followers.

Davido’s Sophie Momodu shares cute pictures. Credit: @sophiamomodu

In her words:

“I was honoured to be invited to a private discussion on Youth Participation in Politics and Governance by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn Jones OBE, which took place yesterday in commemoration of the 2022, International Youth Day, I had an incredible fireside chat with amazing intellectuals and creative.”

See her post below:

Fans gush about Sophia’s pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

harbeycindy:

"Intelligent Sophia....More of important recognitions Queenie ."

eniafemomodu:

"Wealth, class, power! ."

whyte_mayor06:

"No be una talk say she carry belle nawa for una ooo."

simply.tej

"This new Sophie is Please no more hoarding ."

vikky_x_:

"The most beautiful. Nobody dress reach you for the whole of Lagos my queen ."

cherish_afina:

"Please join politics beauty an brain ❤️."

