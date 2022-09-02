Nollywood actor Jimmy Odukoya got many Nigerians talking after sharing a teaser from his scene in the unreleased Woman King movie

Odukoya who plays the role of a Yoruba king was spotted in a heated fight scene with iconic Hollywood actress, Viola Davis

Nigerians who have been anticipating the movie flooded the comment section with words of commendation for the actor

Nollywood’s Jimmy Odukoya is currently receiving accolades from Nigerians in the online community following a recent post shared on social media.

The actor who stars in the upcoming American historical epic film, The Woman King, shared a teaser from the film on his official Instagram page.

Odukoya was spotted in a heated fight scene with iconic Hollywood actress, Viola Davis, who equally plays a lead role in the movie.

“When OBA and Nanisca (@violadavis )'danced' and Nawi (@thuso.mbedu ) just had to get in the way ,” the actor’s caption read in part.

Watch the teaser below:

Social media users react

chinonsoarubayi said:

"You say wetin???? We are ready for this action right here!!! We want more."

johnboyega said:

"This is where you belong. Congrats."

isaacgeralds said:

"Omo PJ you’re beating a woman! Not just any woman, Viola Davis! Aaaaaaahhhhhhh! ."

olufemi_dk said:

"See as goose bump dey show for my body . I can't wait."

tobibakre said:

"Hahan!!!!! This is plennyyyyyyyyyyy."

tubyunic said:

"Haaa, u look like ThoR !!! This is lit mehnnn."

dorisariole said:

" Can’t find the words PJ. Congratulations . More Grace MOG."

tobibadmuss said:

"Absolutely lost for words PJ, all I see is the anointing. The anointing sure distinguishes, greater grace in Jesus name ❤️."

Jimmy Odukoya celebrates his birthday with cool outfits

Jimmy Odukoya expressed gratitude to God for giving him the opportunity to see a new year. The actor took to his official Instagram page to share the news with his fans and followers. In the mood of celebration, Jimmy shared lovely photos.

The film star donned two outfits for his special day. In one of the photos, Jimmy was spotted in an all-white outfit. In the second photo, the actor was spotted in an outfit that made him look like a king.

The actor's friends, followers, and colleagues took to his comment section to celebrate with him.

