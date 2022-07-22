Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy, released a hit song titled Last Last that addressed his relationship and break up, the song became an instant hit not only in the country

In the song, Burna delved on the need to cool off with alcohol and smoke after being served 'breakfast'

International stars took it from there, and most of them vibed greatly to it, in this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the foreign stars who have vibed to Last Last

One can refer to it as the new summer song, Burna Boy's Last Last is making waves on the international scene and his fans are loving it.

Maybe it was because it delved too much on the need for alcohol and smoking, Burna Boy's international colleagues loved the track off his Love Damini album it so much.

Most of them have at different points in time vibed to the song, In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the foreign stars who have rocked to Last Last at different points in time.

1. Drake

Canadian superstar, Drake shared a video via his Instagram story channel where he is vibing to Burna Boy's hit song Last Last.

The rapper was cooling off with friends as he chilled with the hit track.

The video sparked hilarious reactions online, watch below:

2. Cardi B

American female rapper Cardi B partied in London and when Burna's Last Last came on her mood changed.

The rapper sang the lyrics of the song as she partied hard in the city of London.

Watch the video of her moment at the party with fans below:

3. Wiz Khalifa

US rapper, Wiz Khalifa expressed his love for Last Last song as he vibed to it while smoking in a car.

The rapper sang the the lyrics so good that people demanded that he featured on its remix.

Many Nigerians who watched the video felt the song is a perfect match for him, watch the video below:

4. Meek Mill

Like Cardi B, US rapper, Meek Mill was also at a party when Burna Boy's Last Last came on.

He shared a video of how fun seekers mostly white people reacted to the song as they sang its lyrics word for word.

The video sparked hilarious reaction with many Nigerian asking whether they know the meaning of the song's lyrics, watch the video below:

Judging by the superstars who have vibed to it, It is safe to say Burna Boy got the song of the summer with Last Last?

