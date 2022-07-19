Canadian rap star Drake appears to have caught the Last Last bug as he was recently seen jamming to the track

The rapper shared a video on his Instastory channel that captured the moment he enjoyed the song of Burna Boy’s Love, Damini album

Social media users couldn’t help but react, with some hilariously noting that foreign artistes will soon start begging Burna Boy for features

Singer Burna Boy’s Last Last song continues to gain global appeal, especially among international superstars.

Canadian rapper, Drake, is the latest top star to vibe to the track, and he shared a video on his Instastory channel.

Drake posts video jamming to Burna Boy's Last Last. Photo: @burnaboygram/@champganepapi

Source: Instagram

From indications, Drake was chilling with some friends and Burna’s track off the Love, Damini album came on, and they couldn’t help but vibe to it.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

saut_melodyy

"Naso essence start, lol… dis one sef don take off."

midesmart said:

"Breakfast song con sweet like this."

kvng.astute said:

"Afrobeat to the world ❤️ ."

official_candycaramel said:

"Song of the summer but wait did i see bestie now now ."

big_jhay_ said:

"Soon all this foreign artists wouldn't have any other options but to ask for feature's Back to back proud Naija."

ayomide_xc said:

"Una don turn all this American artist to God if them vibe to song na achievement na big thing for una eye me wey I don dey sing this song since e don drop am nobody see me don't let all this people dey use una catch cruise abeg if them vibe to song na normal thing no too dey reason abeg."

Source: Legit.ng