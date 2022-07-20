Popular American rapper Wiz Khalifa is the latest international star to vibe to Burna Boy's hit single Last Last

The rapper shared a video of himself listening to the lyrics of the song in a car as he kept on smoking

Nigerians have reacted to the video, most of them feel people like him are who the song was meant for

American rapper Wiz Khalifa got people talking when he shared a video of himself singing along to Burna Boy's hit single Last Last.

In the video, Wiz Khalifa could be seen holding a stick of smoke and puffing it in excitement as he vibed perfectly to the lyrics of the song like a normal Nigerian would do.

Wiz Khalifa vibed to Burna Boy's song in the car. Credit: @wizkhalifa @burnaboygram

He made the video in a car, and Nigerians can't stop talking about the hilarious vibe moment.

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Wiz Khalifa vibing to Burna Boy's Last Last while smoking.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

Kennylivinlarge:

"Na that Igbo and shaky dey make dem vibes to the song well."

Igbinoviaowen:

"Especially as him don know the meaning of igbo nd shayo ….this song go be his favorite anytime him wan blaze."

Yooflagos_:

"The song na for smoker Norms."

Manbag_007:

"The reason why they like this song is because the intro is a Tony Braxton song and Burna boy killed it and big respect to Chopstix."

Dumebiblog:

"Na that Igbo and shayo dem just like, especially after finding out what it means yeye generation."

Meek Mill shares video of Oyinbo rocking to Burna Boy's song

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Meek Mill got Nigerians talking with one of the videos he put up on his Instagram story.

The American shared a feel-good moment where some fun seekers were singing Burna Boy's hit song Last Last word for word.

The people who vibed to the song were mostly whites, and some Nigerians who watched the video predicted that the song will win a Grammy.

