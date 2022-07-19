Nigeria is blessed with many musical talents who have given hit songs upon hit songs making waves in and outside the country

However, fans of these singers would continue to compete over who is the better artist in terms of awards, hits, among others

Recently, fans stirred reactions as they compared Burna Boy hit song Last Last to Kizz Daniel's Buga

Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Kizz Daniel trended on social media after their fans compared their hit songs Last Last and Buga, respectively.

Mixed reactions as fans compare Buga and Last Last. credit: @kizzdaniel @burnaboy

While some fans supported Burna Boy, others pointed out that the singer's song Last Last went popular because of his reputation on the international scene, adding that without that, it was nothing compared to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on Twitter, see them below:

bowiii:

"Okay... Let's the views within the time frame speak. Its easier for Burna to make Billboard than Kizz, because as an artist, Burna is bigger and more recognised globally, but when it comes to Buga and Last Last... BUGA head and shoulders above."

vinciiv12:

"Last last sample music Go and sit down my friend . We deal with organic music not theft to build your music . Last last is a sample for Tony Braxton he wasn’t man enough go check out and feel the melodies been infused into last last by Burna . I just hate stamping of music."

ismichael9:

"Lol, na only for naija buga dey shake nyash, or maybe that’s cause of the artist though."

noye24:

"Buga is better and bigger than last last anywhere you go for Nigeria even small pikin parents join Dey sing am last last na only do Dey play am or person were get breakfast."

