Popular American rapper Meek Mill got Nigerians talking with one of the videos he put up on his Instagram story

The American shared a feel-good moment where some fun seekers were singing Burna Boy's hit song, Last Last, word for word

The people vibing to the song are mostly whites, and some Nigerians who saw the videos have predicted that the song will win Grammys

The rate at which Nigerian songs are penetrating other parts of the world is alarming, and fans are impressed with the growth.

American rapper Meek Mill took to his Instagram story channel to share a lovely video of people, mostly whites, dancing and singing along to Burna Boy's hit single, Last Last, in what looked like a club gathering.

Meek Mill shares video of people vibing to Burna Boy's song. Credit: @burnaboygram @meekmill

Source: Instagram

The people sang the song word for word in a hilarious manner making Nigerians proud of Burna Boy and the popularity of the country's music.

Watch the beautiful video below:

Nigerians react to Meek Mill's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of white people singing along to Burna Boy's Last Last song.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments. Read below:

Loretta_etor:

"As if they know what Igbo and Shayo mean."

They.adore____betty:

"This song must win Grammy."

Parker9.9.9:

"Nigeria music is global already post good news not this."

Starboybosco:

"Brr that song hit different Allah walahi especially when you think about your love life."

Johnnyjames8184:

"For your information Meek Mill and Burna Boy dey same record label so no nothing special if he play him song."

Perfumesandcolognes:

"But we sing there's too,why is it always such a big deal when an intentional act vibes to our songs."

Godson_savage:

"Last year na Essence, this year na Last last."

