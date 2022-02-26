Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, was recently spotted in a video with American music star, Jason Derulo

The two musicians were seen impressively choreographing to Rema's new hit song titled Calm Down

Several internet users have since reacted to the video, with many of them hailing the singers for their dance steps

Rema may have released a new song titled Calm Down but the singer is definitely out here doing anywhere doing anything but that.

Just recently, a video of the Mavin artist with American pop star, Jason Derulo surfaced on social media and it has left quite a number of people excited.

The music stars were seen dancing. Photo credit: Rema, Jason Derulo

In the now-viral video, the two singers are seen doing a sleek choreography to Rema's new song which is fast proving to be a hit song.

While Jason sports a black shirt with a pair of distressed jeans, Rema opts for a white and green track set with a baseball hat and some dark sunglasses.

Grooving to the Afrobeats sound, the talented artists may have just started another Tiktok trend.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video of Rema and Jason Derulo

The video which has since gone viral left quite a number of people impressed, some about the dance moves and others about Rema chilling with a big star like Derulo.

Check out some comments below:

official_vipher:

"Rema just Dey tour lowkey with big artiste ✌"

baddie_empire01:

"Jason Derulo got the moves"

lyon_pensharkz:

"This small boy album go hot oo"

milly_of_lagos:

"Naija artist they try now ooo"

ogastanlee:

"This Rema boy is really prosperous and extremely confident. The way he’s relating with these US artistes as if he knew them right from time and they are on thesame level is really admirable."

taiwo_ilupeju_:

"All this people are Nigerian but mistakenly born in americas because see that dancing style naa""

shemack_efficy22:

"These dude just dey pave way for himself, way up REMA BOY "

Video of Rema's studio session with Chris Brown sparks excitement online

Recall several days ago, music lovers across Nigeria were excited about the prospect of another hit single from Mavin Records act, Rema.

The excitement came after a video of the singer in a recording studio with American superstar Chris Brown hit the internet.

In the video, Rema was spotted moving rhythmically to the beat as he prepared to drop his verse in the yet to be announced music.

