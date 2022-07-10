Popular American rapper Cardi B was recently spotted having a great time at a London club with Burna Boy’s song

In a trending video, the music star was spotted singing Burna Boy’s popular Last Last song word for word

The viral video raised a number of interesting comments from fans after it trended on social media

Popular rapper Cardi B has continued to show her great love for Nigeria in a recent video making the rounds on social media.

In the viral clip, the music star was spotted partying hard at a London club and singing and dancing to the song of popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

The trending video showed Cardi dancing and waiting for perhaps her favorite line in the song, as she sang along with enthusiasm.

Rapper Cardi B sings along to Burna Boy's Last Last as she parties in London. Photos: @burnaboygram, @iamcardib

She sang: “I no go fit take your insult oo”, as she continued to dance in the clip.

Nigerians react to video of Cardi B singing along to Burna Boy’s Last Last

It didn’t take long for the Cardi B video to go viral on social media and it raised a number of reactions from Nigerians.

While some people were excited about the video, others seemed indifferent. Read some of their comments below:

Official_jimcally:

“Na normal we still they jam on her song too na so what is special.”

Sirjomozella14:

“She nor go fit take your insult oo .”

Itisbobby:

“Burna boy no Dey jam to Cardi B?”

Jeffryprettypretty:

“Burna boy dey for everybody .”

Nuel_onunks:

“No matter how, you’ll still love this country .”

Thetianafluffy:

“In her head she knows what the song said there but her mouth couldn’t really process ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Cardi B's hubby Offset finally meets Burna after sliding into his DM

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has already reached an international superstar level and this is evident in how foreign stars want to snag collaborations with him.

Just recently, the music star had an album listening party in the US for his latest project Love, Damini and Cardi B’s rapper baby daddy, Offset was among those in attendance.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the rapper standing close to Burna as he performed his hit single, Last Last.

