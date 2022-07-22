Actress Bimbo Ademoye reveals how she suffered from chest pains that made her feel like she was going through a heartbreak

Bimbo explained in her post that she was left feeling uneasy with the pain which made her think it was heartbreak only to find out it was her bra strings piercing against her chest

The jovial actress further revealed in the post that she was in need of new lingerie, after finding out that her brassiere was the cause of her pain

Beautiful Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye recently revealed that she suffered from uneasiness in her chest.

The movie star shared a post on her Insta-story where she talked about suffering from a certain sharp pain in her thorax region.

Bimbo Ademoye talks about a pain she felt in her chest Photo credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

The actress said the pain left her questioning if she had just suffered from heartbreak.

However, after further scrutiny, she was able to find out it was her bra strings that were piercing hard against her chest.

Legit.ng recalls a while back when Bimbo also spoke about onions with a relationship metaphor.

She shared her dislike for the vegetable describing it as toxic.

See how netizens reacted to Bimbo's heartbreak story;

@empress_zahara

"bra and wahala"

@__elohor_a

"u no sure say na heartbreak for reals"

@holarscollection

"The story of my life"

@quinrosy5

"Na why I hate bra "

@onyimikky

"sorry ohh"

@ngarzikar

"This thing Dy go round ... yesterday I almost faint"

@hind_procurement_brand

"this is me ,I even went to hospital I hate bra"

@wackothedesigner

"Wahala for who dey wear bra"

@habbeynagogo

"Go get original Victoria secret aunty I mean original ooo sorry I forget say Victoria secret no get stand for Nigeria"

"Dressing nice without taking good pictures is worse than heartbreak": Bimbo Ademoye says

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that movie star Bimbo Ademoye some months ago took to her social media timeline to share some new snaps of herself that sparked reactions from fans and followers.

Bimbo, who rocked a love up and down outfit, revealed what she believed to be worse than heartbreak.

According to the movie star, wearing a beautiful outfit without getting a good picture with it is worse than heartbreak.

