Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has expressed her hatred for onions and garlic in her meals

The actress said she doesn't care how delicious or well seasoned a meal is, the sight of onions can make her fight the person who offers her the food

She also advised people to rather use powdered garlic instead of the fresh one, Nigerians have reacted to her food allergies differently

Ace Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has revealed her greatest food allergies which are onions and garlic.

She made the revelation via her Instagram story channel and hinted at the extent she can go if the items are sighted on a meal that she is served with.

Bimbo Ademoye states her food allergies. Credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Bimbo said she can be violent about it:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"If I sight onions, or I taste or see garlic, I'm fighting! I will tear your shirt, I will break your plates, matter of fact I will burn your house!"

The movie star further advised that garlic powder can be used instead of the fresh ones:

"They've done garlic powder, why are you so toxic that you decided to use fresh garlic. Do you think that would guarantee you access to heaven?"

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to her post on garlic and onions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Babyboi_ynk:

"Garlic and ginger na top tier spice tho."

Iamjewel_onyegide:

"Reason you should cook and eat in your house."

O_nicysclothings:

"Fresh is better than processed."

Binbambo:

"Wha about we that eat raw garlic and onions?"

Drhenryofabuja:

"Once like you ma'm! (Na mind set) omo garlic inside stew or indomie is a goal abeg! At all at all, we go enter supplimntary list to heaven! #selah."

Adeoluolatomide:

"I hate onions with passion!!!!! Don't serve me a meal if onions are present. Tainz!"

Sapphire_cee:

"I thought I'm the only one that hates garlic. I can't stand it fr!"

Tiwa Savage lament as cook serves her a combination of yam, egg and stew

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of singer Tiwa Savage complaining as she ate got Nigerians laughing on social media.

The mother of one revealed that she told her cook to be creative about the food he prepares for her but he made a combination of yam, egg and stew.

She revealed that she ate the food like that because she cannot let it waste.

Source: Legit.ng