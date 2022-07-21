A Jamaican lady has been trending online after covering singer Burna Boy‘s hit “Last last” in a brilliant way

In a video, she sang verse 2 of the song with ease and delivered the Pidgin lyrics while adding her personal vocal touch

The performance was indeed spectacular that some fans hinted at a possible future collaboration with Burna Boy

In a viral video, a Jamaican lady surprised everyone with her mindblowing delivery of Burna Boy's hit song 'Last Last'.

The pretty lady memorized the lyrics of the song and showed off her singing skills despite being a Jamaican.

The lady has amazed Nigerians who applauded her for showing the world that Nigerian music is a force to reckon with globally.

After singing, she said she was going to learn other verses and promised her fans to return with a bang.

Reacting to the video shared on her TikTok account @whinna23, Burna Boy commented with fire emojis.

Nigerians hail Jamaican lady

Kemisolasunshine said:

"Made the song more sweet ."

Officialdennyboy1 stated:

"She try but her effort is because of what she want to get lol.... Abokii anadangalia????"

Officialdennyboy1 reacted:

"Werey ofe do burna see has he act for that like side she won steflondon fath 2."

Sage_d_dj stated:

"The Yoruba part noni ."

Ugo_moni remarked:

"She did awesome pass me sef."

Funto_laurent noted:

"This girl just made me love the song."

This_creature_jamo stated:

"Actually its hard to believe you are actually just learning the language and don't already understand it, cos spot on!!... Now the part out sounds lik."

