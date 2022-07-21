“She No Sabi Sing” – Reactions Trail Video of Tems’ Performance As She Exposes Too Much Flesh at London Show
- Nigerian singer Tems is back on stage and gave some thrilling performances during her show in Koko London
- This comes after she had postponed her shows in the UK after she was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis
- Video from her performance has, however, stirred reactions as some of her Nigerian fans believe she exposed too much flesh
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Talented singer and BET Award winner Tems is back on stage after taking weeks away from stage performance.
This comes as Tems shut down her show in Koko, London, with video from the event going viral.
See the video from the event below:
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Tems’ performance comes weeks after she had postponed her shows in the United Kingdom after being diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis.
"Mama na sports presenter too": Viral video of Nigerian mum passionately analysing Super Falcons loss wow many
Sharing the news via her social media timeline, Tems wrote:
“It breaks my heart to say this, but there has been no other option for me. I’m not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance, I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis, and I have to take some time off to protect what’s left of my voice. On doctor’s order, I have to postpone the two shows this week."
See the post below:
Fans react to Tems performance in London
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
iambnson_ra:
"I nor like her performance."
remkeshy:
"If to say this girl no fine, I doubt if people go dey talk say she sabi sing."
monsieur_yosouph:
"This girl no sabi sing o....And even the essence I no hear anything she and wiz dey talk....I just dey hear wor wor hunnnn aoujjtjjf orrr ozuor!."
drhymezagele:
"Ok she don loosen up small small♂️."
"My heart was beating so fast": Lady overwhelmed as singer Simi accepts to hug her at an event in cute video
nicebobby101:
"I think she is imitating Tiwa.."
able.freeman
"U for just naked) polo . shameless she ga.t'
Tems flaunt backside with full chest
Popular talented Nigerian singer, Tems, had a number of people on social media talking over her famous backside.
Taking to her Instagram story, the Essence co-singer posted a video of herself rocking a figure-hugging dress and posing for the camera.
A number of people might have expected the clip to end there, seeing as she has been known to be a conservative celebrity.
Source: Legit.ng