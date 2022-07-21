Nigerian singer Tems is back on stage and gave some thrilling performances during her show in Koko London

This comes after she had postponed her shows in the UK after she was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis

Video from her performance has, however, stirred reactions as some of her Nigerian fans believe she exposed too much flesh

Talented singer and BET Award winner Tems is back on stage after taking weeks away from stage performance.

This comes as Tems shut down her show in Koko, London, with video from the event going viral.

Tems’ performance comes weeks after she had postponed her shows in the United Kingdom after being diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis.

Sharing the news via her social media timeline, Tems wrote:

“It breaks my heart to say this, but there has been no other option for me. I’m not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance, I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis, and I have to take some time off to protect what’s left of my voice. On doctor’s order, I have to postpone the two shows this week."

Fans react to Tems performance in London

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iambnson_ra:

"I nor like her performance."

remkeshy:

"If to say this girl no fine, I doubt if people go dey talk say she sabi sing."

monsieur_yosouph:

"This girl no sabi sing o....And even the essence I no hear anything she and wiz dey talk....I just dey hear wor wor hunnnn aoujjtjjf orrr ozuor!."

drhymezagele:

"Ok she don loosen up small small‍♂️."

nicebobby101:

"I think she is imitating Tiwa.."

able.freeman

"U for just naked) polo . shameless she ga.t'

Tems flaunt backside with full chest

Popular talented Nigerian singer, Tems, had a number of people on social media talking over her famous backside.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Essence co-singer posted a video of herself rocking a figure-hugging dress and posing for the camera.

A number of people might have expected the clip to end there, seeing as she has been known to be a conservative celebrity.

