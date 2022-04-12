Popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has left many of her fans gushing over her outfit and photo poses

The movie star added that not getting a good picture after wearing a nice outfit is worse than heartbreak

Many of her fans seem to agree with her statement, as many said it could make some girls cry if they are unable to get good pictures after dressing nice

Popular movie star Bimbo Ademoye recently took to her social media timeline to share some new snaps of her that sparked reactions from fans and followers.

Bimbo, who rocked a love up and down outfit, revealed what she believed to be worse than heartbreak.

Bimbo Ademoye poses for camera in lovely outfit. Credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

According to the movie star, wearing a beautiful outfit without getting a good picture with it is worse than heartbreak.

Sharing the photo via her IG page, Bimbo wrote:

“What's worse than heartbreak? Wearing a really nice outfit and not getting a good pic.”

See the post below:

Fans gush over Bimbo Ademoye’s photos

Many of Bimbo’s fans seem to agree with her as some said not getting photos after dressing nice is worse than heartbreak. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

danielkdaniel:

"It can pain ."

beverly_osu:

"I don’t get heartbroken ooo .. it’s my outfit we live to snap another day … even if it takes two years ."

jimmieakinsola:

"Too hot to handle ."

izlefashionbrand:

"Can relate, a girl could cry ."

weightlossbynelly:

"Bimmy u are looking sooo Gorgeousss ."

thelolalewis:

"If this is worse than heartbreak, pls keep giving us, our hearts can take it."

styledbyzk:

"Bimbim, you’re hot like a heatooooo."

chinaza_sandra:

"My personal person ❤️❤️❤️ Baby oku."

miss_zeetah:

"Hands on the head with eyes closed."

hey_scenty:

"That first slide ATE. But since u de find who to blind u added 2 extra slides I can still see dear it didn’t work."

