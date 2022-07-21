Veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem gave interesting updates about his ailing health to his numerous fans and followers on social media

The rapper shared a video of the moment he went to the beach and noted that he is feeling better, stronger and agile

He also informed his fans about the gofundme activities going on for his surgery, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

Ailing veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem gave his fans something to be cheerful about as he dropped an encouraging video on his Instagram page.

In the video, Eedris could be seen chilling at the beach as he addressed his numerous fans and followers about his upcoming kidney surgery.

Eedris Abdulkareem shares encouraging video on the beach. Creadit: @abdulkareemeedris

The rapper thanked his fans for all the love they've shown him since the sad news broke and insisted that the outpouring of love and care was genuine.

He also shed light on the gofundme activities currently going on for him:

"Based on the requests I have been receiving on the need for gofundme activities, I want to assure everyone that the activity is now on, . Just click on my Instagram website for the gofundme link."

The Jaga Jaga crooner also noted that he is feeling better, strong and agile in body and soul as he hinted that his surgery is scheduled for any time from now.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Eedris' encouraging video

Social media users across the country are impressed with the video Eedris Abdulkareem shared.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Okweiodili:

"Great to see you bros, please make the link clickable. And for those who cannot access go fund me, is there a normal account? Wishing you more strength and blessings."

Iphydol_stores:

"Almighty GOD shall perfect your healing in Jesus mighty Name amen."

Hypemanluckey:

"Wish you quick recovery insha Allah."

MI solicits for funds for ailing rapper Eedris Abdulkareem

Rapper MI has appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians to help his colleague Eedris Abdulkareem get back to his feet as soon as possible. The singer’s management had earlier revealed that Abdulkareem has been undergoing dialysis at a hospital in Lagos state.

Taking to his Twitter page, MI expressed sadness at the devastating news and dropped Abdulkareem's account details so that people can donate money for his surgery.

According to the rapper, the singer already has a donor in his family and is scheduled to undergo surgery later in the month of July.

