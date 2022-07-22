Skitmaker Lasisi Elenu is finally off the single’s market as indicated by a recent announcement shared with fans on social media

The humour-merchant finally popped the question while assuring his fans that his announcement is far from being a skit

Lasisi shared a video showing the moment he asked for his lover’s hand in marriage and congratulatory messages have poured in for the two

It is indeed a beautiful moment of celebration for popular skit maker, Lasisi Elenu, who is now set to move on to the next phase of his life.

The entertainer popped the question and happily took to social media with the good news for his fans and followers.

Lasisi Elenu finally gets engaged, video sparks sweet reactions. Photo: @lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

Lasisi explained that he knew the day would eventually come but had always nurtured the fear that fans wouldn’t take him seriously.

He, however, gave assurances that his proposal isn’t a skit and he is indeed ready to spend the rest of his life with his lucky woman.

"I’m excited to share with you all even though na still 'On Code' and it hit me, hope these my fans wey Dey MENT will not start saying, 'Sinzu Money Shey you wan dey whyne us ni' and think this is one funny skit ♂️ But guess what, I no Dey whyne una papa oooo Lasisi don go love up o. I have never been more serious," he wrote.

In a different portion of his post, Lasisi poured out his heart as he explained how he met his beautiful woman who he says compliments him in more ways than one.

He said:

"Being a creative, I’m constantly in deep thoughts, weird mood swings, and while at it, I found a partner that compliments me in numerous and dynamic ways, and we grew in love and affection beyond explainable terms."

Lasisi equally shared a loved-up photo with his woman and another video showing the day he popped the question.

Apparently, close friends were present to witness the special moment as Lasisi went on his knees and got his woman blushing hard.

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

calabar_chic said:

"My people!!!! Congratulations."

ihuomalindaejiofor said:

"Congratulations darlings !!! ."

mrmacaroni1 said:

"Oboiiiiii seee as I dey laugh like Mumu Congratulations my people!!!! ❤️."

frankedoho said:

"Congratulations, my Man!."

black_votary said:

"Congratulations Lasisi sinzu money. You don show us the way. We go follow your footsteps."

bitcoin_chief said:

"Dham do you know 1 or 2 years ago I was watching the YouTube show you guys created and my spirit told me e be like na Sinzu money go latter marry NONSO. Omoh I should start a church. Congrats brother."

