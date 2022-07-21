Nigerian celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi served their fans some couple goals as they have a nice time in Miami

The video showed the popular singers on a road trip as they shouted in excitement, and one could tell love was in the air

Many of their fans and followers have since taken to social media to react to the video, with some citing them as the perfect couple

Love is true and real when one is with the right partner, and Nigerian celebrity couple and singers Adekunle Gold and Simi continue to serve their fans some couple goals.

Days after Adekunle Gold made headlines after he gave Simi a car gift, a video surfaced on social media with the celebrity couple having a nice time in Miami.

The cute video showed Adekunle Gold and Simi singing in excitement as they enjoyed their road trip.

Fans pointed to Simi's mom in the back seat, who looked on as the two played lovey-dovey.

Fans gush over video of Adekunle Gold and Simi’s performance in a car

Many of their fans have a love of sweet messages for the celebrity couple, and Legit.ng captured some of them, see them below:

gbaby102:

"That music way u say money no dey bring happiness just go delete am out of ur album he no follow at all."

iamkvng.d:

"The woman for back seat they jealous their relationship."

yeyepiki1:

"Abi no be u say, money no be happiness???"

flakkytouch__makeovers:

"Love is sweet but when money enter love is sweeter."

babamiye:

"My best couple in the entertainment industry. May your love be forever."

djzeusoc:

"I’m the lady in the middle (who are these people )."

mr_tayde:

"Una dey tension mummy na. No be so o."

Adekunle Gold surprises wife on live TV show

Celebrity couple Simi and Adekunle Gold sent many Nigerians gushing after a sweet display of love between the both of them.

The Duduke crooner had showed up for yet another episode of the Nigerian Idol show, thinking it was going to be business as usual, and she would only get to judge performances.

However, the show's host, IK Osakioduwa, took the singer by surprise as he mentioned her birthday celebration during the week and said organisers decided to give a superfan the rare chance to celebrate with her.

Source: Legit.ng