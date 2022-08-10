A young man recently saw an oyinbo man and his beautiful black lover lying down by the roadside

In the hilarious video, he met the couple and asked them to say cheese; a request which was granted

Social media users have reacted to the video with some people expressing their desire to find sweet love

An oyinbo man and his beautiful black lover have gone viral after a young man shared their video on TikTok.

Apparently, the couple seemed to have had a long day so they laid down by the roadside to take a nap together.

A young man identified as Olu Privv saw the couple and approached them in a hilarious video on TikTok.

Cute couple take a nap on the road Photo Credit: @oluprivv

He asked the couple to say 'cheese' and they both smiled in a goofy manner. The beautiful lady however went ahead to say cheese.

TikTok users react to the video

The video has stirred massive reactions on TikTok as people share their opinions about the incident.

While some people are wishing to find love, some others demanded to know why the couple decided to take a nap on the road.

@khemzpriv.1 said:

"Love is sweet."

@choijangmi stated:

"Love doesn’t cost a single penny. I’m just happy to see people like this. Everyone deserves love."

@malmo_landskrona_hbg_cph noted:

"That’s real love. Most women don’t even get a text back."

@rkelsey0 wrote:

"When your in love everything seems okay no matter what."

@zibaby237 reacted:

"Which location is this ? I need to go there and search for my own lover."

@iumunam added:

"When there's isn't a park to be seen in a central city and your back hurts and theres a bench without a back rest so you lay down just for a minute."

@fakade_sibalkhulu remarked:

"They dont look homeless maybe they are just waiting for a bus."

Watch the video below:

Na this type I want: Oyinbo man and his pregnant black lover melt hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video making the rounds online has captured an interracial couple showing off their dance moves.

In the beautiful video which was shared on tiktok by @mayitestoyan, the oyinbo man and his pregnant wife were spotted dancing heartily to Overdoze hit song by Crayon.

The interracial couple changed their outfits at intervals while looking at themselves and gushing over each other.

